The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

NYSE HSY opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.05. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $261.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

