The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $292.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

