The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

