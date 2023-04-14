The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
NYSE LGL opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
