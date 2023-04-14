The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

