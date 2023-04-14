The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 63,752 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

