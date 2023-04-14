TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

