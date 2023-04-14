Todd E. Simpson Sells 55,344 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

