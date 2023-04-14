Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

