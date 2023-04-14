Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 553.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,442,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

