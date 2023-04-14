Triumph Capital Management Acquires 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $526.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

