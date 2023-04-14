Triumph Capital Management Acquires 2,227 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

