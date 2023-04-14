Triumph Capital Management Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,544 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.