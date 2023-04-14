Triumph Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

