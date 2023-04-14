Triumph Capital Management Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $216.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $245.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

