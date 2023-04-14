Triumph Capital Management Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

