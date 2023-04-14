Triumph Capital Management Invests $313,000 in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.7 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.