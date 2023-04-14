Triumph Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

