Triumph Capital Management Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.