Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

