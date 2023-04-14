Triumph Capital Management Purchases 2,198 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

