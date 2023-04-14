Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after purchasing an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

