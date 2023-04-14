Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.09% of InfraCap MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $32.70 on Friday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $302.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

