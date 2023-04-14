Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,868 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

