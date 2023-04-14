Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,481 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

