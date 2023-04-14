Triumph Capital Management Takes $222,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

