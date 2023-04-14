Triumph Capital Management Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 137,184 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

