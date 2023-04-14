Truist Financial Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $69.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

