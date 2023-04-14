Truist Financial Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $186.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.90.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

