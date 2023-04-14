Truist Financial Cuts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $34.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

