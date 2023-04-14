TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 156 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. TUI has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

