Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

