TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Head to Head Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TuSimple has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 48.05 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.66 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TuSimple and 1mage Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TuSimple and 1mage Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 2 0 1.82 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,033.40%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

TuSimple beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

