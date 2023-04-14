U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

USB stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

