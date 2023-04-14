UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.