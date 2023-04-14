United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 355 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

