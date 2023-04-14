United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $191.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

