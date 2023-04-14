United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $406.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.38.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

