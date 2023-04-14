UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $526.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $490.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.