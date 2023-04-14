Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

