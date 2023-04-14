Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.