VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $617,235,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SMB opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.