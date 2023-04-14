Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

VDC stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

