Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.