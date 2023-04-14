Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,635 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $260.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

