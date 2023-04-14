Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $62.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.