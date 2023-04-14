Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.