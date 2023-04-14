Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

