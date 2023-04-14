Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 322 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.61.

MDB stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $436.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

