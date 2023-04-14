Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 449 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.